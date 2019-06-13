Love Island's Amber Davies announced for Sunderland Empire musical 9-5

The Echo can reveal that Love Island’s Amber Davies will appear in 9-5 when the Dolly Parton musical heads to Sunderland later this year.

The reality TV winner, who’s forged a successful career in musical theatre since winning Love Island in 2017 with ex-boyfriend Kem Cetinay, will star as Judy Bernly in the West End show which will run at Sunderland Empire from November 5-9.

Amber is currently playing the role of Judy Bernly in the West End production of the show, which is proving popular with audiences.

The actress already had a burgeoning musical theatre before entering the Love Island villa, after graduating in 2016 with a Diploma in Musical Theatre from the Urdang Academy.

Her credits whilst training include Bring It On, My Favourite Year and Memphis .

The musical based on the hit film opened in the West End in February, where Dolly Parton attended the premiere and joined

the cast on stage at the finale.

It features a book by Patricia Resnick, the cult film’s original screenwriter, and an original Oscar, Grammy and Tony award-nominated score by multi Grammy Award winner, country legend and pop icon Dolly Parton.

The lively musical tells the story of Doralee, Violet and Judy - three workmates pushed to boiling point by their sexist and egotistical boss. Concocting a plan to kidnap and turn the tables on their despicable supervisor, will the women manage to reform their office - or will events unravel when the CEO pays an unexpected visit?

*Tickets from 0844 871 3022 or online at www.ATGtickets.com/Sunderland