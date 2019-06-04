Jason Cook and Carl Hutchinson’s unscripted show has become the first to sell-out at the South Tyneside Comedy Festival 2019.

The comedians, from Hebburn and Jarrow, will appear at The Customs House on July 13 in Cook and Hutchinson Have Literally No Plans Whatsoever.

Gavin Webster

It follows the format of Cook’s previously unscripted shows for the festival, now in its fourth year, with popular comedians, Sarah Millican, Chris Ramsey and Johnny Vegas.

Two new acts have also been added to the line-up; Gavin Webster on Thursday, July 25, at 8pm and Tom Stade on Sunday, July 28, at 6pm.

Festival Director Cook said: “We’re absolutely buzzing that we have sold out our first show! But as much as we might bask in that glow, we must remind people that there are still loads of amazing shows to go to.

“We are a small festival and purposely so, we don't just book anyone like other festivals! So get yourself down to any of our shows and get laughing with us!”

The South Tyneside Comedy Festival kicks off on Friday, July 12, at 8pm, with rising star Adam Rowe, who won the prestigious Joke of the Fringe Award at last year’s Edinburgh Fringe Festival, and sold out his last show at The Customs House.

The Kagools, the multi-award-winning physical comedy duo, are set to provide family entertainment on Saturday, July 13, at 5pm. Tickets for their show are selling out fast following a preview at Jason Cook’s Comedy Club this weekend.

Comedy writer, Scott Bennett, The Chaser, Paul Sinha, and comedian and actress, Jo Caulfield, are all returning to the South Tyneside Comedy Festival by popular demand, between Friday, July 26 and Sunday, July 28.

Cook will be appearing on stage with singer and musician Glen Roughead on Saturday, July 27, at 7pm, performing hilarious songs from love and mortgages to getting the Metro.

For full listings and ticket details, with prices starting at just £7, contact the box office on (0191) 454 1234 or visit www.customshouse.co.uk. The recommended age for shows other than The Kagools is 16-plus. Paul Sinha is 18-plus.