Every new event and thing to do at the Great North Run this year

We are in the middle of a running boom at the moment, and organisers of the Great North Run are putting plans in place to make this year’s event even bigger.

Around 60,000 will run the route between Newcastle and South Shields this September in the world’s largest half marathon by attendance, and there is plenty to enjoy this year.

With more people running than ever, organisers are putting additional events in place to entertain participants and spectators alike. Alongside the return of the Red Arrows this year, take a look at all the new things to see and do across Great North Run weekend.

Runners start the Great North Run in 2024. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Great North Run Shakeout Run

Kick off the Great North Run weekend with a relaxed 5km shakeout, presented by event sponsors Mitchum and run group Collective Run Club, to shake-off any pre-race nerves and stretch your legs on the banks of the Tyne. The event will take place from 6pm on the Thursday before race day at The Cycle Hub in Newcastle. Pre booking is essential and can be done online.

Great North Run live podcast

This year a live podcast will be recorded at Fenwick in the city centre. Organisers are teaming up with The Runna Podcast , offering an evening of conversationand motivation with guests including three time London Marathon winner Paula Radcliffe. This will start at 6:30pm on the Friday before raceday with pre booking available now.

Benefits of running lecture

This is a unique opportunity to hear from Professor Daniel E. Lieberman, Professor of Human Evolutionary Biology at Harvard University. Internationally recognised as an expert on the evolution of human movement, his research has transformed our understanding of how and why the human body evolved to walk, run, and stay active. Drawing on evolutionary science, he makes a case for why movement should remain central to our health and everyday livesat the Common Room on Westgate Road. Bookings are available online now.

Watch the full race from the centre of Newcastle

This year NE1’s Screen On The Green will air the full BBC broadcast from the event, which is due to run from 10am until 2pm. No booking is required.

Finish area stage at the Great North Run

This year organisers are promising a new experience at the finish line with the introduction of the Brooks Live Stage and big screen in the event village. The stage entertainment kicks off at 10am with the big screen showing the Great North Run live TV programme on BBC One.

The new addition to the finish area will feature a schedule of entertainment throughout the day including interviews with a host of famous faces, as well as having the opportunity to listen to exclusive live podcast recordings from RunPod and Runner’s World and a live DJ.