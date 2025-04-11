Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A legendary football figure is heading back to the North-East to celebrate a very special anniversary marking 30 years since he took over as manager of Sunderland Football Club.

Peter Reid took control of the side on 31 March 1995 and worked miracles with the players – his seven-year spell is regarded by many Sunderland fans as their favourite period.

The former England international will star in a special anniversary tribute night that will look at his life and career and how he made it to the very top of his game.

It will be hosted by his friend and well-known radio presenter Paul ‘Goffy’ Gough who last Easter hosted a hugely successful similar event with cricket celebrity Phil Tufnell in Sunderland.

Goffy said: “We are bringing the show to the new look Roker Hotel on the seafront on Friday 13 June.

“I chatted to Peter about the idea following the success of the Phil Tufnell evening and knew that he would be the ideal one to highlight. In the city of Sunderland, he is idolised, and this evening will give fans the chance to hear and see the life story of Reidy – not just football – but everything that made him such a huge success.

“It all just fitted as we have booked it across the Father’s Day weekend and in the Roker Hotel which has recently undergone a huge refurbishment.

“As well as looking through Peter’s lifetime, stories and big screen memories we will give the fans a chance to put questions to him on this up close and personal event. Phil Tufnell loved the format in Sunderland with us this time last year and I know Reidy will be brilliant in the setting of the evening.”

Ex-Sunderland AFC manager Peter Reid is heading back to the city to mark 30 years since his reign | NW

Peter Reid said: “It’s amazing that 30 years have passed since arriving at the old Roker Park to take over the job as manager. I was and still am hugely proud of my time with those incredible fans.

“I’m looking forward to marking the 30-year anniversary in the city and it will be a joy to retrace my life with Goffy.It’s also a great time to be returning as Sunderland have had a brilliant season and are the surprise package in the Championship. I was absolutely ecstatic when the lads confirmed a play - off spot against Norwich.

“Phil Tufnell said that he loved retracing his lifetime with Goffy on stage last year - the feedback was brilliant and it’s something I’m really looking forward to in June.

“I won’t be short of a story as I have been fortunate to work alongside the very best around the world. Also, I have personally been inspired by some unbelievable people – I hope the journey will encourage others in some form of way.

“I surrounded myself with players that gave everything that was demanded for those magical fans, and I believe that is why we still have such a wonderful Sunderland connection thirty years on.”

Peter Reid’s reign at Sunderland lasted seven years – including two promotions to the Premier League and two seventh places in the top division. His first task though in March 1995 was to guide the team to safety as they were in danger of being relegated from Division 1 – the following season he took them into the Premiership on an incredible journey for the fans.

The midfield general played for England 13 times and was in the World Cup Quarter-Final side in 1986 that were on the receiving end of Diego Maradona’s infamous ‘Hand of God’ goal.

Goffy Meets Reidy is at the Roker Hotel, Sunderland on Friday June 13th from 8 30 pm

Tickets are priced at £25 for standard and a limited number of meet and greet packages are available here or by calling 07990 588 424.