Family Fright Fest returns this weekend with some spooktacular new additions

The North East’s most family friendly Halloween event is set to return with a packed programme of fun.

Family Fright Fest, held at Lintz Hall Farm, Burnopfield, will be bringing all its best loved elements – with some additional surprises – throughout October and November.

Children will also get the chance to pick their own pumpkin. | Photos by fb.com/maxcooperphotography | Instagram : @maxcooper_photography

Launching on Sunday 12 October, it will then run every Saturday and Sunday throughout the month ending on Saturday 1 November.

The experience is geared to youngsters aged between one and 12, with the scare attractions -which at night are part of the adult scare park, Psycho Path – toned down to make them family friendly.

Each session runs from 11am until 4pm, which includes a full programme of stage shows featuring everyone’s favourite characters – including superheroes and princesses – singalongs and magic.

This year for the first time, organisers have created the Troll Academy, where little ones will be trained in the art of being a troll.

The daily shows will include the return of La Flamo – with fire breathing and angle grinding performances along with a range of pyrotechnics and also – for the first time Welcome To Wicked – inspired by the hit musical and Wednesday Addams.

And there’ll also be a chance for would-be performers to show their skills at a Fright Fest Got Talent competition.

Along with the Iscream and Cutthroat Island fun mazes, children can enjoy the giant inflatable maze and head to the pumpkin patch to pick their own pumpkins – with one free pumpkin included with each ticket.

There will be a fun and games barn, large funfair with a range of rides, wizards and clown schools and face painting.

Children are encouraged to come along in fancy dress and may be rewarded with a range of prizes to be handed out throughout the day.

Families can also enjoy the offerings in the food village, which features dishes from around the world as well as old classics such as doughnuts, hot dogs and burgers, with a number of drinks areas also in place.

There are a variety of ticket options available including a family package for four or five people.

Nigel Holliday, one of the co-directors of Family Fright Fest and its adult scare park, Psycho Path, said the event is “even bigger and better this time round”.

He added: “We have really pulled out all the stops and brought back all the elements that children love but have added in some additional fun this year.

“We can’t wait for people to see what we have on offer.”

Tickets for Family Fright Fest are available on the company’s website.