First episode of three-part documentary investigating murder of Julie Reilly airs tonight - here’s what to expect
Tonight (14 Aug) will see the first episode of a three-part documentary, called The Disappearance of Julie Reilly, air on BBC Two.
The Disappearance of Julie Reilly goes behind the scenes on one of the most complex murder and large-scale criminal investigations.
The disappearance of Julie Reilly
The documentary shows how Julie Reilly, a 47-year-old mother of one, is reported missing by her family from her Govan flat in March 2018.
However, when police launch an investigation, they make a series of shocking discoveries.
Police learn that Julie had planned to move a male lodger into her home, but it is when the house is searched by forensic officers, that these distressing discoveries are made.
This three-part documentary series, which was first shown on BBC Scotland, shows cameras following the major investigation team as they track down Julie’s last known movements.
What time will the first episode air?
The first hour-long episode, which follows the investigation into the disappearance and subsequent murder of Julie Reilly, will air tonight (14 Aug) on BBC Two at 9pm.