Gateshead's Metrocentre releases information on hugely popular student deal night

Gateshead’s Metrocentre has announced the date and plans for its popular student night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The one-day-only event sees shops across the site offer deals to students getting ready for the academic year ahead.

Taking place on Monday September 29 this year, the shopping centre is promising the ultimate student night packed with exclusive offers, live entertainment and unmissable experiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Metrocentre's student night returns this month. | Metrocentre

More than 100 exclusive discounts and deals will be available from top brands, including Stradivarius, Urban Outfitters and H Beauty. Students can take advantage of up to 75% off, making this the largest and most exciting lineup of savings the Metrocentre has ever hosted.

The evening will be buzzing with live DJs, giveaways, food discounts and entertainment throughout the centre.

Students can dive into the fun with a special edition of Bongo’s Bingo. Sessions will take place in Exhibition Square at 4:30pm, 6pm and 7:30pm.

Visitors can also enjoy delicious discounts from popular restaurants such as Wingstop and Grounded Kitchen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen Atkinson, Marketing Manager at Metrocentre, said: “We’re thrilled to be bringing the Big Student Shop back for another year, and this year is set to be the biggest student event in the region.

“We’ve got some amazing brands on board offering incredible one-night-only discounts, and we’re especially excited to welcome Bongo’s Bingo to Exhibition Square. It’s a brilliant way for students to celebrate the start of term with friends while enjoying everything that Metrocentre has to offer.

To access the exclusive deals, students must pre-register online and collect a wristband on the night from check-in desks located at Exhibition Square, near Primark, or Town Square, near H Beauty. A confirmation and a valid Student ID will be required.