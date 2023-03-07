Geordie pop icon, Cheryl - who burst on to the scene in 2002 after successfully joining the girl group Girls Aloud as part of the televised music competition show, Popstars: The Rival.

Heaton born Cheryl, enjoyed a successful career with the group, before embarking on a solo career in both the music and the television industry - appearing as a TV judge of various competition shows such as The X Factor on ITV and The Greatest Dancer on BBC.

Most recently though, Cheryl has been performing in the role of Jenny, in London’s Lyric Theatre show, 2:22 A Ghost Story.

Although not Cheryl’s first acting debut as she has previously starred in small roles in movies such as a cameo role in What To Expect When You’re Expecting, it is Cheryl’s debut in the theatre industry.

Cheryl’s performance has received positive reviews so far, as she has been praised for her acting and overall performance in the play.

However, what has got fans of Cheryl talking about the most, is the viral videos that have surfaced of Cheryl meeting people before and after the performances at the stage door.

The first video to go viral was of Cheryl meeting with a theatre reviewer, who complimented Cheryl on her performance, saying: “Five out of five!” to which Cheryl replied: “Thank you! I appreciate it.” Later in the clip Cheryl joked with the reviewer saying: “Thank you for the five stars, I’ve got lots of witnesses!”

Another clip showed Cheryl leaving the stage door with a male, as she jokingly said: “This is my husband”, which got lots of laughs from the fans waiting to meet her.

The final clip to go viral, showed Cheryl hugging and taking a photo with a fan, who travelled from Israel to meet the Geordie star. As Cheryl left she told the fan: “It’s lovely to see you.”

