GK Barry brings Saving Grace UK tour to Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle, Bristol & more - here's where

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 30th May 2025, 14:17 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Tickets are available now.

Influencer and I’m A Celeb star GK Barry (Grace Keeling) is bringing her signature chaos, comedy, and charisma to venues across the UK later this year - including Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle, Bristol and more.

The tour promises to be Grace’s “biggest yet”, packed with wild stories from the jungle and “even wilder” games.

Presenter and influencer.Presenter and influencer.
Presenter and influencer. | Getty Images

Saving Grace UK & Ireland tour dates 2025

  • Dublin - Helix: August 29
  • Belfast - Ulster Hall: August 30
  • Cardiff - New Theatre: September 3
  • Sheffield - City Hall: September 4
  • Glasgow - King’s Theatre: September 6
  • Edinburgh - Playhouse: September 7
  • Newcastle - O2 City Hall: September 9
  • Manchester - O2 Apollo: September 11
  • Liverpool - Empire Theatre: September 12
  • Birmingham - The Alexandra: September 13
  • York - Barbican: September 15
  • Derby - Becketwell Live: September 16
  • Bristol - Hippodrome: September 21
  • Southend - Cliffs Pavilion: September 22
  • Oxford - New Theatre: September 23
  • Cambridge - Corn Exchange: September 26

Tickets are available here.

Related topics:LiverpoolManchesterNewcastle

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice