Great North Run 2025: How to sign up for this year's event including ballot and charity options
That’s right, all eyes were on Tyne and Wear for the 2024 edition of the Great North Run in September, but places for next year’s event are already being taken.
There is no need to panic if you want to run the half marathon from Newcastle to South Shields next year, though. There are plenty of ways to get involved and make sure you can still race through the 13.1 mile city-to-coast route.
When is the 2025 Great North Run?
Event organisers have confirmed the date of the 2025 Great North Run. This will be on Sunday, September 7.
When does the Great North Run 2025 ballot open?
This year saw a different format to the Great North Run ballot, with places being available over two seperate periods.
The first ballot was open for a ten day period in September, starting before the 2024 edition of the event and closing afterwards.
The official date for the second opening of the 2025 ballot is yet to be announced by the Great Run team. Last year the system allowed potential runners to put their name down on Monday, January 8. It is thought the ballot will open at a similar time this year.
Charity places for the Great North Run
Anyone who wants to confirm their place for next year without paying for three year membership has the option of taking a charity place. Each year thousands of places are given to paired charities and some are already advertising spots for next year. Any charity places need to be applied for directly through the charity itself.
Great North Run membership
The Great North Run membership scheme is a great option for anyone who wants to commit to the event on a long term basis.
At a cost of £70, members can secure their space for the next three runs with memberships this year covering 2025, 2026 and 2027.
Unfortunately for anyone wanting guaranteed entry to the 2025 edition of the half marathon, memberships sold out very quickly after the event last year.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.