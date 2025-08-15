I feel privileged to have designed the 2025 Great North Run medal

With just a matter of weeks to go until raceday, the medal design for the Great North Run has been released.

Unveiled in collaboration with Newcastle based artist Howard Lee, the design focuses on the iconic Tyne Bridge which runners cross early in the half marathon, which takes participants from Newcastle to South Shields.

Previously an art teacher, Lee first posted his work online in 2015 to show his students receiving an almost instantaneous response on Instagram. Known for his ‘Real vs Fake’ style, his videos soon featured on TV making his work world famous.

The 2025 Great North Run medal, alongside a drawing from the artist. | Great Run Company

This year’s medal design incorporates theTyne Bridge alongside words from We are the Great North Run - a poem created by George Caulkin, North East Sports Correspondent and a regular Great North Run participant, which has been adopted as the theme for the 2025 event.

Describing the artistic process, Howard said: “Because my work is viewed in video form, there are a lot of ways to experiment with creating illusions or playing around with perception. Realism is already a type of artistic illusion but the video creates a certain way of seeing it, adding another level for the audience.”

“The starting point for this type of artwork is almost always to find a range of art materials that can be blended to accurately match the colours in the real piece. The depiction of the Tyne Bridge and surrounding poetry took quite a lot of colour mixing!”

“I feel very privileged to have been involved in the process of revealing this year's medal, it really is quite a striking design!”

A total of 60,000 runners will take on the 13.1 mile course from city to sea, spurred on by over 200,000 spectators on Sunday, September 7.