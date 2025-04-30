I run the North East Museums group and we saw a brilliant 50,000 visitors over Easter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The North East Museums group is celebrating a hugely successful Easter period.

It was a busy Easter holiday period at the collection of sites with over 50,000 people visiting its 12 venues to take part in a range of events and experiences.

Visitor figures at the Shipley Art Gallery were up 17% on Easter 2024, whilst Arbeia, South Shields Roman Fort and Discovery Museum were up 15% and 13% respectively.

The North East Museums Group operate some of the biggest attractions in the region. | Google (left), National World (right)

On Saturday, April 26, Newcastle’s Discovery Museum welcomed 2,024 people – its busiest single day since before the Covid pandemic, thanks to the launch of the new ‘Tiny Tyneside’ play space for under 5s.

Keith Merrin, Director of North East Museums, said:“Our 12 museums and art galleries are at the heart of the North East offering a warm welcome to everyone and a great value, fun day out for families. I am really pleased that so many people decided to spend their family time with us this Easter.

“I often hear that trips to museums are some of people’s fondest memories of childhood. We’ll have plenty to see and do during May half term and I would encourage families to plan a visit and make new memories.”

Moving into summer, the group are hoping to continue the success with a series of new exhibitions and events.

These include The Late Shows, a free, late-night culture crawl co-ordinated by North East Museums, which is now in its 17th year. Over two nights, over 70 cultural venues open in the evening and put on special events.

Meanwhile at South Shields Museum and Art Gallery, ‘Spirit of the North East’ takes a retrospective look at the life and art of Richard Hobson. The exhibition is open now and captures the region’s changing landscapes, industry and communities.

