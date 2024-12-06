Watch as I’m a Celebrity’s Coleen Rooney and Rev Richard Coles take on tonight’s revolting 'Dreaded Dreggs' drinking challenge.

A video teaser for tonight's episode of I’m a Celebrity shows Coleen Rooney and Rev Richard Coles taking on the 'Dreaded Dreggs' Bushtucker Trial.

In the revolting drinking challenge, Coleen and Richard have to finish a fishbowl cocktail of ‘blended giant mealworms, surströmming, crocodile anus and vomit fruit’.

In the minute-long preview clip, Coleen comments on the bad smell of the drink, and the amount they have to drink.

When asked by Dec what the drink smells like, Coleen answers, “Every dirty thing going”, before both contestants take the plunge and start drinking.

Oti Mabuse won immunity on Thursday (December 5) ahead of Sunday’s final - receiving a 'golden ticket' through to the ‘Celebrity Cyclone’ trial.

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! continues nightly at 9pm on ITV1, STV and ITVX. I’m A Celebrity…Unpacked airs live on ITV2 every night directly after the ITV1 show. You can also stream it anytime on ITVX or catch the ITV1 daytime repeat which airs the following day.