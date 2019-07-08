Inside Ryanair: Glimpse behind the scenes of Britain’s biggest budget airline on Channel 5 tonight
Ryanair may be popular for its budget-friendly prices, but it was recently rated the worst airline for the sixth consecutive year by Which?.
The airline flies thousands of passengers to destinations around Europe every year and insists these consumer surveys do not reflect reality.
The worst airline in Britain?
Reporter Fiona Philips goes behind the scenes in a documentary programme on Channel 5 tonight (9 July), to discover how Ryanair has changed the way people fly.
Renowned for its cheap travel deals, Phillips asks whether the company’s cost-cutting initiatives have gone too far, at the risk of upsetting both passengers and staff.
The company has suffered profit warnings, fallouts with unions and high profile flight cancellations, which have all contributed to tarnishing its reputation.
Tonight’s documentary will uncover the issues which have seen the airline’s transition from a huge business success story, to being named as the worst airline in Britain for the sixth year running.
When is it on TV?
Inside Ryanair: Britain’s Biggest Budget Airline will air on Channel 5 tonight at 10:15pm.