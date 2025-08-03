Love Island has been airing on ITV2 throughout the summer 💕

Love Island is approaching its conclusion for 2025.

ITV changes up the schedule over a weekend.

But when is the next episode set to air on TV?

Love Island continues to keep fans on their toes when it comes to the weekend. ITV has been airing six new episodes a week throughout the summer.

The iconic reality show celebrated turning 10 this year and it has certainly been a series for the books. Maya Jama, the current host, promised “more drama” and it has lived up to that.

Plenty of islanders have come and gone from the villa over the summer - remind yourself of the full list here. The date for the final of series 12 has been set and it is very soon.

But when is Love Island on TV next? Here’s all you need to know:

Is Love Island on a weekend?

Love Island series 12 host Maya Jama | ITV

ITV has once again kept a full schedule for the show throughout the summer. Since it premiered back on June 9, it has aired six episodes a week.

Love Island is on TV nightly from Sundays to Fridays - taking a break on a Saturday night. Instead of a new episode on Saturday nights, ITV airs Love Island: Unseen Bits featuring behind-the-scenes moments from throughout the week.

When is the next episode of Love Island on?

The iconic reality show will be back on ITV2 this evening (August 3). The show will once again start at 9pm and will run for an hour.

It will be followed by the final Love Island: Aftersun of the season at 10pm. The final of series 12 will then take place tomorrow (August 4).

