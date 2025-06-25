ITV is looking for ‘smart’ people to take part in an upcoming reality competition - could you fit the bill 🔍

ITV is looking for contestants on a new reality show.

Producers are trying to find the ‘smartest person in the room’.

But you don’t have long left to submit an application.

ITV is on the hunt for “super smart individuals” to take part in the first season of a brand new reality competition - and potentially win a “life-changing prize”. The show is said to also feature a big-money quiz.

Applications are already open - but potential contestants don’t have long to put their names in the hat. The deadline is fast approaching and now is the perfect time to act.

Detailing what they are looking for, ITV explains: “The series follows individuals, from all walks of life who are all competing to win! The aim of the game is to be the smartest!

“How you choose to play the game is entirely up to you, so players must have their wits about them at all times and be an excellent judge of character!”

How to apply for ITV’s new show and when’s the deadline?

ITV logo | Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

It couldn’t be simpler to throw your hat in the ring, all you have to do is go to ITV’s website and complete an application form . However you will have to act quickly as the deadline is on Tuesday (July 1) - although the broadcaster adds that is subject to the producer's discretion.

ITV adds: “‘Smart’ can be defined in many different ways, so be prepared for a range of challenges and quizzes throughout the contest. They will be designed to test all aspects of intelligence.”

Applicants need to be aged 18 or over to take part - which is not uncommon for TV shows.

ITV’s newest show is not the only one looking for contestants right now, Race Across the World is on the hunt for people to take part in the 2026 series - although you need to apply in pairs.

