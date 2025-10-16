Jade at O2 City Hall Newcastle: Times, tickets, travel and everything else you need to know
This year has been a major one for Jade. 2025 has already seen her steal the show at the Brit Awards with a stunning performance and release her debut album as a solo artist.
Now she is returning to the North East for her biggest show since Little Mix announced their hiatus as a group with a massive gig in Newcastle.
When is Jade performing in Newcastle?
The show will take place on Saturday, October 18.
What are the times for Jade at City Hall Newcastle?
The venue’s website claims doors open at 7pm. Previosu nights on the same tour have seen music start from 7:45pm with the headline set kicking off from 9pm.
When are the other times Jade has performed in the North East?
Despite a fairly small amuont of time as a solo artist so far, Jade has already confirmed three shows in the region. Her first came back in July when she joined the Royal Northern Sinfonia at The Glasshosue in Gateshead.
This will be her second performance before another show at NX in Newcastle on Thursday, October 23.
WHo is supporting Jade on her UK tour?
Jade will be joined by DJ Adam Theo across the UK.
Are tickets still available for Jade in Newcastle?
As you may expect for such a big homecoming show, all tickets for the event are sold out, although some options may become available on Ticketmaster’s resale portal.
How to get to O2 City Hall Newcastle and parking options
Because of the city centre nature of the venue, parking around the site is very limited. John Dobson Street Car Park is the best option for those looking to drive into Newcastle for the gig. This is open until 11:30pm.
Anyone travelling by public transport has better options with Haymarket Metro station a short walk from the venue, as are Eldon Square and Haymarket.
What is the Jade setlist for her current tour?
Based on previous shows, fans in the North East can expect something similar to the following:
FUFN (F*** You For Now)
Headache
Before You Break My Heart
Unconditional
Fantasy
Self Saboteur
Lip Service
Plastic Box
Glitch
Frozen (Madonna cover)
Natural At Disaster
Midnight Cowboy
Wasabi (Little Mix song)
Gossip (Jade and Confidence Man song)
IT Girl
Silent Disco
Angel Of My Dreams