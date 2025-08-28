Jamie Webster announces 2025 UK tour including Manchester, Newcastle and Bristol dates - how to get tickets
Renowned Liverpool singer songwriter, Jamie Webster, has announced a new acoustic tour across the UK.
Jamie started off singing chants for fellow Liverpool FC fans and by 2019 he was playing to a crowd of 60,000 ahead of the Champions League final in Madrid. Now, the singer has a huge following, three albums behind him and has performed at major festivals throughout this summer.
Sharing the news of the new tour on social media, the Weekend in Paradise singer said: “This November I’ll be going on an acoustic tour around the UK, playing all the songs from my debut album, “We Get By”, and more.”
Sadly the 31-year-old isn’t performing in Liverpool, but he will take to the stage in major cities such as Newcastle and Manchester. He told fans: “Tickets are limited, so if you want one, be quick.” He added: “I can’t wait for this.”
How to get tickets for Jamie Webster’s Acoustic Tour
Pre-sale starts at 10.00am today (August 28). Tickets go on general sale at 10.00am on Friday (August 29). They can be purchased here.
Jamie Webster Acoustic Tour November 2025 dates
- November 1- Bristol Thekla
- November 2 - Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach
- November 3 - London Bush Hall
- November 6 - Birmingham O2 Academy2
- November 7 - Manchester Ambers
- November 8 - Leeds Brudenell Social Club
- November 10 - Sheffield Foundry
- November 11 - Glasgow SWG3 Warehouse
- November 12 - Dundee Fat Sams
- November 16 - Newcastle Northumbria University