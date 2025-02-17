Jarrow Hall reopens after winter break with new activities and exhibitions on offer

After its annual winter closure, Jarrow Hall has reopened its doors for what is set to be an exciting year.

The two month closure allows the attraction to prepare for the upcoming year, which this time around has seen roof repairs and festival plans take over.

Mid-February saw the site welcome the public back with activities including behind-the-scenes artefact handling, rare animal caring, re-enactments in the historical village and a new museum puzzle hunt on offer.

Jarrow Hall has reopened for 2025. | Jarrow Hall

The site’s monthly toddler group, Toddler Thursdays, continues this year, offering £3 sessions for 3 hours the third Thursday of every month. Farm Club also carries on every Saturday and Sunday for children 8-15. Monthly Young Archaeological Scientists and our guided museum tours, which have now been renamed Bede Behind the Scenes will start again from March.

There’s also lots that’s new; Jarrow Hall are now running free homeschool-appropriate birdwatching sessions at Monkton Community Woodland with help from Tyne Tunnels and the Land Trust, while the museum’s latest exhibition, Anglo-Saxon Manuscripts, opens this month and runs until June, with admission included in the Jarrow Hall annual pass.

New Mangalitsa pigs join the farm in April and monthly art workshops and creativity classes led by Jarrow Hall’s newly appointed artist in residence begin in March.

Three ‘big weekends’ are also being hosted this spring.Ostara, which celebrates the spring equinox in Saxon style (22-23 March), the Easter Weekend on 18-19 April and the site’s Medieval Fayre on the late May Bank Holiday as part of the annual Jarrow Festival will all run.

To round off the updates, new team members have completed their training ahead of the reopening to act as guides across the site while the roof repairs, which started back in November, are expected to be completed in March.