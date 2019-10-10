Jason Cook to host 2020 Royal Television Society Awards
South Tyneside comedian Jason Cook has been confirmed as the host for the 2020 Royal Television Society Awards.
Jason, who co-wrote and starred in the BBC comedy Hebburn, will compère for the event at the Hilton Newcastle-Gateshead hotel on February 29.
He first hosted the awards in 2019 and said: “I’m so happy to be back hosting again this year.
“We had so much fun last time I didn’t need to be asked twice about doing it again. The RTS Awards are such a fun evening celebrating the best and the brightest of the region’s productions and talent.”
The awards celebrate and showcase the best of the region’s media production talent. Categories include news, documentaries, commercials and animations plus new awards for Comedy and Entertainment, Current Affairs and a Sport Award for excellence in sports reporting and production.
Graeme Thompson, Pro-Vice Chancellor at the University of Sunderland and RTS Awards Chair, said: “I’m incredibly pleased Jason Cook has agreed to once again host the annual awards night.
“His passion for the area combined with his sense of humour and knowledge of the region’s media industry make him the perfect host.”
The closing date for entries to the awards is Friday, November 1.
Entry criteria, tickets and sponsorship information can be found on the RTS website.
The star-studded evening attracts 400 guests and is a popular event for all those working in media production including future talent from many of the universities across the North East and Cumbria.