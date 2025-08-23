This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

What difficult choices will you have to make with the stage clashes occurring at Leeds Festival today?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hozier, Chappell Roan and Bloc Party are among the names performing on the main stage at Bramham Park this evening.

There are also sets to be performed by AJ Tracey, Nemzzz and The Royston Club across the festival site.

But what time is everyone set to perform, and what are the major set clashes set to take place on Leeds Festival Saturday?

Good morning once again, campers!

It’s your second full day at Bramham Park, as Leeds Festival continues for another year - and tonight marks the debut main stage performance of one of pop’s most heralded new young voices, Chappell Roan.

Roan is set to perform shortly before tonight’s headline act, Hozier, but don’t let the timing of her set fool you; this is very much going to be a double-headliner evening with huge anticipation around the ‘Good Luck, Babe’ singer, making what has been announced as her first major UK festival debut as part of Reading and Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The distinctly guitar-centric day on the main stage also includes performances from The Kooks, Bloc Party and The Royston Club, while hip-hop fans can get their fix today over at the Chevron Stage, with AJ Tracey set to headline that area, alongside performances from Nemzzz, Rudim3ntal and a touch of punk in the form of Soft Play to break up the proceedings.

But who are you going to have to forgo today in order to catch the full sets from the performers taking to the stage?

Here’s all your set times and stage clashes on Day 2 of Leeds Festival 2025!

Leeds Festival 2025 - set times and stages for Saturday August 23

All information is correct as of writing

Main Stage

Chappell Roan is set to take to the main stage at Leeds Festival this evening, but who else is set to perform at Bramham Park today?

12:00 - 12:25: Red Rum Club

12:40 - 13:10: Alessi Rose

13:30 - 14:00: The Royston Club

14:25 - 15:25: Bloc Party

15:50 - 16:30: Wallows

16:55 - 17:45: The Kooks

18:40 - 20:10: Chappell Roan

21:10 - 22:50: Hozier

Chevron Stage

12:00 - 12:30: Good Health! Good Wealth

12:35 - 13:05: Charlotte Plank

13:25 - 13:55: Badger

14:15 - 14:55: Nemzzz

15:20 - 16:05: Still Woozy

16:25 - 17:10: Soft Play

17:40 - 18:40: Rudim3ntal

20:10 - 21:10: AJ Tracey

Festival Republic Stage

12:00 - 12:30: Any Young Mechanic

12:50 - 13:20: Glixen

13:40 - 14:10: jasmine.4.t

14:30 - 15:00: Been Stellar

15:20 - 15:50: Sofia Isella

16:10 - 16:40: Snayx

17:20 - 17:50: The Linda Lindas

18:10 - 18:40: Heatworms

20:05 - 20:40: Mannequin Pussy

21:05 - 21:45: High Vis

21:10 - 22:50: The Chats

BBC Introducing Stage

12:00 - 12:25: Girl Group

12:55 - 13:20: ENNA

13:50 - 14:15: Charles

14:45 - 15:10: Phoebe Green

16:35 - 17:00: Artio

17:30 - 17:55: overpass

18:25 - 18:50: Jack Dean

19:20 - 19:45: Ashley Singh

20:15 - 20:40: Chanel Yates

Reload Stage

12:00 - 14:00: Aki Oke

14:00 - 15:00: Scruz

15:30 - 17:00: Tommy Villiers

17:00 - 18:30: Daisy

18:30 - 20:00: Saint Ludo

20:00 - 21:30: T-Lex

21:30 - 23:00: Gentlemens Club

LS23

22:00 - 23:15: Daisy

23:15 - 00:30: Badger

00:30 - 01:45: Secret Set TBA

01:45 - 03:00: Disrupta

Reload After Hours

23:00 - 00:30: C100

00:30 - 03:00: DJ Battle

Piccadilly Party

22:00 - 23:00: Beefy Melons

23:00 - 00:00: Eddie Kerr

00:00 - 01:00: Fuzz Club

01:00 - 02:00: Danny Oliver

02:00 - 03:00: Rachel Hume

03:00 - 04:00: DOKTORED

04:00 - 05:00: HOLLAND

05:00 - 06:00: Beefy Melons

What set clashes are taking place today at Leeds Festival?

Another difficult day regarding set clashes; the following performances will see either a small overlap or a significant portion of the set clashing with one of these performances currently:

21:10 - 22:50: Hozier (Main Stage) vs. Gentlemens Club (Reload Stage) vs. The Chats (Festival Republic Stage)

Hozier (Main Stage) vs. Gentlemens Club (Reload Stage) vs. The Chats (Festival Republic Stage) 20:10 - 21:10: AJ Tracey (Chevron Stage) vs. Hozier (Main Stage) vs. T-Lex (Reload Stage)

AJ Tracey (Chevron Stage) vs. Hozier (Main Stage) vs. T-Lex (Reload Stage) 18:40 - 20:10: Chappell Roan (Main Stage) vs. Saint Ludo (Reload Stage) vs. Mannequin Pussy (Festival Republic Stage)

Chappell Roan (Main Stage) vs. Saint Ludo (Reload Stage) vs. Mannequin Pussy (Festival Republic Stage) 16:55 - 17:45: The Kooks (Main Stage) vs. Soft Play (Chevron Stage) vs. The Linda Lindas (Festival Republic Stage)

Tickets of the week: Biffy Clyro VIP packages and tour dates for 2026 now available (aff) £ 80.00 Buy now Buy now Scottish rock giants Biffy Clyro are hitting the road in 2026 with a major UK and European tour—and VIP and hospitality tickets are now on sale. Seat Unique is offering exclusive packages including premium seating, lounge access and fast-track entry, while general admission tickets are available via Ticketmaster. Whether you’re after the five-star experience or just want to see the band live, there are options to suit every fan. Book your VIP tickets through Seat Unique Get general admission tickets at Ticketmaster