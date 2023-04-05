South Shields born Perrie Edwards, who shot to fame as part of award-winning girl group Little Mix has launched a brand-new collection as part of her loungewear brand.

Perrie launched Disora in 2021, selling a variety of loungewear pieces including soft, large hoodies. The brand has continued to grow over the years, and have continued to release new clothing pieces as part of its brand.

The newest collection is a gym wear range, named The Seamless Collection. The pieces in the collection include leggings, tops and cropped jackets.

Perrie announced the launch of the collection with a video of herself and a group of women modelling the pieces. She uploaded the video to Instagram alongside the caption: “I’m so proud of how far we have come and what @disora stands for as a Brand. So much to come and I’m so excited!”

The post racked up over 125 thousand likes, and was filled with congratulatory comments from celebrity pals and fans of the star.

Perrie, alongside fellow Sanddancer Jade Thirwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jesy Nelson were formed on the 2011 series of The X Factor and went on to win the show.

They had an incredible 11 years together before deciding to embark on hiatus in May 2022.

Perrie is now working on solo music, and has reportedly signed with Columbia Records. However, no release date for her music has been confirmed as of yet.