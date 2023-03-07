The pair, who came together by chance after auditioning for The X Factor in 2011, went on to form the girl group Little Mix on the show, and went on to become the first group to win the competition.

Alongside Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jesy Nelson (until her departure from the group in 2020), the girls had an incredibly successful career together, until embarking on hiatus in May 2022.

Jade and Perrie of Little Mix.

Since then, Perrie, Jade and Leigh-Anne have been working on solo projects, and are all expected to release their own music soon.

Despite their strong friendship, the girls have reunited only briefly since their hiatus announcement, which included spending time together as a three over the Christmas period.

However, Jade and Perrie reunited once again, as they both travelled to LA for a trip away. Perrie uploaded a carousel of images and video to Instagram, which included a photo of herself and Jade in LA.

The caption of the post read: “Geordies in Santa Monica (a Sunday dinner in the red hot heat just screams Brits abroad)”. The post racked up over 900,000 likes and comments, which included one from Jade herself, who wrote: “Omg jerrie reunion!!!!”.

Their former band mate Leigh-Anne also commented on the post, simply writing: “FOMO.”