Lost Minds Festival announces plans for 2026 as event returns next year

Lost Minds Festival has announced it will be returning to the North East in 2026.

Following a sold out event this summer, festival organisers have confirmed the dates for the next edition of the festival.

This year saw a headline set from Scooter in front of a 10,000 capacity crowd, and numbers are expected to remain similar next year.

Lost Minds Festival has announcedit wil return for 2026. | Lost Minds Festival

Taking place on Saturday, July 11 2026, the newest date will see more of the biggest names in dance music head to the Town Moor in Newcastle.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday 10am for ‘Loyal Minds’ who want to bag their ticket early at 2025 prices with payment plan options also available.

Anyone wanting to sign up for the early sale can sign up to the event’s website for the access.