The frontrunners to win Love Island 2025 have been named 👀

Love Island series 12 has been airing on ITV2 throughout the summer.

The iconic reality show is nearing the conclusion of its latest season.

But who are the frontrunners to win in 2025?

Love Island has turned 10 this summer and it has celebrated the major milestone with another dramatic season. It has been weeks of twists and turns, break-ups and make-ups, on ITV2.

However, as they say, all good things must come to an end and the iconic reality series is nearing its conclusion for 2025. The show will be crowning its winners in the coming weeks and a pair of frontrunners has emerged.

Maya Jama is on hosting duties once again for Love Island’s latest series - having also hosted the latest season of ITV2’s All Star spin-off in the winter. Iain Stirling has also returned as the narrator and has pulled double duty with the American version.

But who is looking most likely to win Love Island this summer? Here’s all you need to know:

Who are the favourites to win Love Island?

Love Island host Maya Jama | ITV

The 12th series of the legendary reality show has been running throughout the summer on ITV2. Premiering way back on June 9, it has been a fixture of the TV schedule in the weeks since.

It has meant fans have had plenty of time to form their own opinions on the couples - from first impressions all the way to firm conclusions. Viewers have started to back the ones they think will win, via the bookies odds.

Oddschecker has rounded up the favourites to win Love Island 2025 and one couple is the current frontrunner, as of today (July 21). The odds come via William Hill and look like this:

Yasmin Pettet and Jamie Rhodes - 6/4

Shakira Khan and Conor Philips - 5/2

Helena Ford and Harry Cooksley - 4/1

Megan Moore and Dejon Noel Williams - 8/1

What do the winners of Love Island get?

The winning couple will once again walk away with a joint prize pot - to be split between them. The winners will get £50,000, the same as in previous seasons.

However, beyond just the instant prize pot, Love Island can be a platform for winners (and other contestants) to launch media careers and even empires. Molly Mae and Tommy Fury are perhaps the biggest example of this - with the former recently being the subject of her own docu-series on Prime Video.

