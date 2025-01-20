Love Island: All Stars 2025: what time is Love Island on TV this week - ITV2 schedule for January 20 to 24
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
- Love Island: All Stars will start its second week tonight.
- ITV2 has confirmed the TV schedule for the coming days.
- It comes as two new bombshells prepare to enter the villa.
The TV schedule for Love Island: All Stars this week has been confirmed. It comes as two bombshells are about to enter the villa to shake things up.
Fan favourites from the last decade of the hit ITV2 show are taking part in the show. While the first contestant was dumped last night - two more are about to join the cast.
Viewers might be wondering what the timings for the upcoming episodes are - especially with the final of The Traitors set to air in the coming days. Here’s all you need to know:
What time is Love Island: All Stars on ITV2?
The fans of Love Island will be well familiar with its usual TV slot by now. New episodes start at 9pm each night on ITV2.
It is the same schedule that is in place during the traditional summer season of the show. Episodes run for around an hour including ad-breaks, but can occasionally run longer on occasions.
How many episodes are on ITV2 this week?
Love Island: All Stars will air daily from Monday to Sunday. There is an episode on a Saturday night, but it is a behind the scenes special and not a brand new one.
Get your favourite shows for less with these hand-picked offers. (Contains affiliate links)
Now TV: Access to Sky's award winning shows such as Lockerbie and Brassic. Currently £6.99 a month (was £9.99). Get the deal here.
Disney+: £4.99 a month gets you access to Only Murders in the Building, Welcome to Wrexham and the whole of the Marvel and Star Wars universes. Click here.
Amazon Prime Video: Clarkson's Farm, Day of the Jackal and Dune: Prophecy are all on Prime. 30-day free trial, then £8.99 a month. Click here.
Apple TV: The home of Slow Horses and a growing roster of quality shows including Silo, Severance and Bad Sisters. Seven days free, then £8.99 a month. Click here.
It means that if you are planning on watching The Traitors this week, Love Island will also start at the same time on Wednesday and Thursday - as well as overlapping the final on Friday. Fortunately both shows can be watched on demand either via ITVX or BBC iPlayer, depending on which you want to watch first.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.