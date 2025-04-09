Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Canadian performer has also suggest a new album is imminent in 2025

Canadian singer-songwriter Mac DeMarco has announced UK tour dates as part of his European tour.

The performer is set for shows in London, Manchester, Bristol, Cambridge, Birmingham and Brighton.

Here’s when DeMarco is coming to your part of the UK and how you can get tickets to avoid missing out.

The musician will kick off his UK leg with a performance at the O2 Academy in Birmingham, followed by dates in Brighton, London, Cambridge, Bristol before finishing up his dates with a show in Manchester on November 14 2025.

Mac DeMarco will be performing six dates in the United Kingdom in late 2025, as part of his North America and European tour. | Pitch Perfect PR

The tour dates come as DeMarco ‘teased’ new works coming out later this year, with the multi-instrumentalist stating: “I have an album coming in August, see you at the shows,” though no further details have yet to be revealed.

Mac DeMarco was among the many artists who contributed to ' Super Bloom: A Benefit for Los Angeles Fire Relief ', a 62-track album aiding those affected by the Los Angeles wildfires.

The compilation, put together by Nicky Devine, Nicole Lawrence, and Nora McDonough, also featured tracks from King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard , The War On Drugs , Jim James (My Morning Jacket), Dirty Projectors, Jenny Lewis, Hiss Golden Messenger, Ty Segall , and Rosali.

Where is Mac DeMarco performing in the UK in 2025?

Mac DeMarco will be performing in the following areas of the UK on the following dates as part of his European tour:

Pre-sale tickets

Those with access to O2 Priority will be able to pick tickets up first as presales commence from April 9 2025 for selected venues.

General ticket sales

General ticket sales will then commence from April 11 2025 through either Ticketmaster , Ticketweb or See Tickets from 10am GMT.

