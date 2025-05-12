Spoilers for Malpractice series 2 as episode 5 set to air on ITV 🩺

Full spoilers for Malpractice series 2 - including episode five.

ITV drama concludes its latest season this evening.

But what happened to Dr Ford and the MIU?

Don’t read this article if you haven’t finished watching Malpractice series 2 - it contains spoilers up to and including episode five. Find out when the finale is on TV here.

Malpractice’s dramatic second series follows the Medical Investigation Unit (MIU) as they return to take on a fresh case. The show has returned after nearly two years away from the small screen.

ITV’s acclaimed medical drama has turned into an anthology show - with a new investigation at the heart of each season. It means that there are plenty of new faces in the cast and you can see where you recognise them from here.

Remind yourself of what time the finale of Malpractice starts here. But if you have got to the end of the show, you might be wondering what exactly happened in episode five.

What happened at the end of Malpractice series 2?

Full spoilers to follow - this is your last warning - don’t read further if you haven’t watched all of Malpractice series two.

The finale picks up from the ending of episode four in which Dr James Ford (Tom Hughes) discovered the body of the nurse Maria Carter. He begins a downward spiral, alarming his sister and his other housemates - including installing a lock on his bedroom door.

Dr Ford is sectioned after concerns are raised about his mental state - with doctors and police turning up at his home. But while he is being transported to the facility, he escapes after faking a panic attack.

TOM HUGHES as DR James Ford and HANNAH MCCLEAN as Rosie in Malpractice. Photo: WORLD PRODUCTIONS/ITV. | WORLD PRODUCTIONS/ITV

He turns to an unlikely ally in the form of Dr Sophia Hernandez (Selin Hizli) - who had been involved in many of the incidents at the maternity and psychiatric unit throughout the season. Despite initially seeming reluctant to help, she eventually turns up the next day at the MIU and agrees to be a whistleblower.

While MIU continues their investigation into the case across Dr Ford and the Yorkshire Health Trust (YHT), Dr George Adjei (Jordan Kouamé) notices building plans for the redevelopment of the psychiatric unit into flats among his architect girlfriend’s work documents.

This discovery led the team to find out that the psychiatric unit had received millions of pounds for its rejuvenation - but the work had never been done, instead the money was spent on the maternity ward.

Eric Sawers, who had been brought in to improve the trust, had actually been standing to profit from the sale of the psychiatric unit. In a meeting with the YHT, Norma and George reveal all that they have discovered and warn that the trust will be bogged down in years of legal-action.

SELIN HIZLI as DR Sophia Hernandez. Photo: © WORLD PRODUCTIONS/ITV. | WORLD PRODUCTIONS/ITV

Dr Ford has his hearing with the medical board and despite being found partly culpable for his actions on the night of Rosie’s death - because of his decision to remove the restraints after arriving late. He is also criticised for his actions with Felicity, in which he put his career before her safety after her overdose.

But while it appears that he is about to be struck from the medical register for good, the panel decides that it wouldn’t be in the public interest and that he has shown his skills on many occasions. Instead he is suspended for 12 months and will get the chance of a fresh start.

George goes to visit the family of the young boy whose death while under his care prompted him to stop practicing medicine and move over to the MIU. While Norma seemingly reconciles with her daughter as she returns home from university.

Sophia is shown leaving the maternity ward with a cardboard box - suggesting that she lost her job. The episode ends with Dr Ford leaving the psychiatric unit and walking out into the daylight as a hopeful song plays.

Will there be a series 3 of Malpractice?

The show has adopted an anthology format - with different cases taking the focus each season. It leaves plenty of room for it to continue beyond series two.

Grace Ofori-Attah, creator of Malpractice, has spoken about the potential for season three. Telling RadioTimes : “I've always got ideas. If ITV wants to give me some more series, then I will definitely come up with some stories for them.

"I would love to see Norma and George just come back time and time again and become a real staple of UK TV, I would really love that."

ITV has yet to announce if there will be a third series of Malpractice.

