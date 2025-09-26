MasterChef’s 2025 final is just a few hours away 👨‍🍳😍

MasterChef will crown its 2025 winner tonight (September 26).

The top three will battle out for the grand prize.

But what time will the final begin?

The final of MasterChef’s 2025 series is just a few hours away. The iconic BBC cooking show will crown its latest winner very soon.

One of the finalists was brutally axed yesterday (September 25) in the penultimate episode. It means just three chefs are left competing for the grand prize.

Future MasterChef host Anna Haugh was on hand to help out with the judging last night. See what the line-up for 2026 will look like here.

But when can you tune in for the grand finale? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is MasterChef’s final on TV?

Masterchef 2025's four finalists. Pic: Shine TV/BBC

The grand final of the 2025 series of MasterChef is set to take place tonight (September 26). It will see the winner crowned after one last challenge.

MasterChef’s final is due to start at 8pm this evening. Unlike previous weeks, it will be a full length episode and will run until 9pm.

The winner of MasterChef 2025 will be revealed before the end of the episode. But who will it be?

Who is in the MasterChef final?

Four chefs made it to finals week, but after a trip to Greece, they returned to the MasterChef kitchen and faced one last elimination. The cooking show only had three spots in its final and the line-up was confirmed as:

Claire

Harry

Sophie

Sam was the unlucky chef who was eliminated at the last hurdle and just missed out on making it all the way to the MasterChef 2025 final. He went home in yesterday’s episode.

What to expect from the MasterChef final?

The preview for the final, via Radio Times, reads: “In their final challenge, the amateur cooks must serve a three-course menu that delivers in presentation, taste and originality, hoping they will have done enough to be crowned MasterChef Champion 2025.

“This will no doubt be a tight race as the finalists draw out every ounce of culinary know-how in the hope of coming out on top.”

