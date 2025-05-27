Is it really May Half Term in the North East already? It feels like the Easter holidays were just yesterday for many families!

But here we are; the late May Bank Holiday signals another welcome week off school. Of course, that also means a fresh round of planning activities to keep everyone entertained, and if you’re feeling a little short on inspiration ahead of the long summer break on the horizon, that’s completely understandable. However, don't worry, we’re here to lend a hand!

After delving into event calendars and local listings from Darlington to Northumberland, we’ve gathered what we believe are 25 fantastic ideas to make the most of next week across the region (and one just a little further afield that’s too good to miss!). The selection is packed with variety – from exploring historic castles and uncovering museum treasures, to enjoying nature on beautiful trails, getting hands-on with creative workshops, or catching a captivating family show.

Many of these activities are free or come with a small entry fee, ensuring there are plenty of budget-friendly options. For those experiences that might have a slightly higher ticket price, they often promise a truly memorable day out or perhaps even a special keepsake for the family to cherish.

So, what are the 25 events that caught our eye for a brilliant May half-term in and around the North East? Read on to discover some inspiration!

1 . Deadly Beauty from the Medicine Box Trail (until June 30 2025) This trail invites visitors on a journey through The Bowes Museum’s galleries to discover blood-curdling botanicals and tragic tales of the past. 📍 The Bowes Museum, Barnard Castle | Provided Photo Sales

2 . Crook Hall Gardens and Durham in Blossom 2025 (until May 31 2025) Visitors can fall in love with blossom at Crook Hall Gardens, across the city of Durham, and throughout the North East this year. Attendees can pick up a blossom map, take part in an event, or simply savour the uplifting impact of blossom. 📍 Crook Hall Gardens, Durham | National Trust/Alison Elrick Photo Sales

3 . Truckfest North East (31 May 2025 to 1 June 2025) Attendees can experience Truckfest North East, an event featuring amazing monster trucks and arena stunt shows. Opportunities include meeting stars from TV's Gladiators, taking part in exhilarating rides, and seeing some incredible trucks. 📍 Wolsingham Showground | Canva Photo Sales