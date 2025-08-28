The Mercury Prize is heading to the North East for the first time this year, and more details about plans for the event have been released.

This October, the Mercury Prize moves beyond London for the first time ever, as plans were revealed on how the Prize will make its mark on Tyneside.

The award looks to celebrate the UK artists who release the best studio album over a 12 month period.

The Award Show, taking place on Thursday, October 16 at the Utilita Arena, will feature live performances from many of the twelve shortlisted artists and the evening will culminate in the announcement of the overall winner of the 2025 Mercury Prize.

BBC Music will provide coverage of the event.

The Mercury Prize 12 Albums of the Year will be announced live on BBC Radio 6 Music and BBC Sounds from 10:30am on Wednesday Septemebr 10.

Alongside the Award Show, music development agency Generator will help to produce the Mercury Prize Newcastle Fringe.

Running from Thursday, October 9 to Wednesday October 15, the Fringe will fill the region with live music to showcase talent from across the North East.

Spanning all seven local authority areas of the North East Combined Authority, the Fringe will take place across iconic including The Glasshouse in Gateshead, Pop Recs in Sunderland, Queens Hall Arts in Northumberland, World Headquarters and Tyneside Cinema in Newcastle.

More locations are expected to be announced soon.

Sunderland local Lauren Laverne has also been named as the host for the awards night.