Mercury Prize in Newcastle: Who is performing, times, remaining tickets and more

One of the biggest events in music is heading to the North East this week.

SInce the announcement it would be heading to the North East back in May, the Mercury Prize has been focused on the night which will see some of the biggest names in UK music heading to the region.

The prize will see the eyes of the music scene across the country focus on the North East, and this is everything you need to know.

The ceremony will take place at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena. | Jason Button

What is the Mercury Prize?

First awarded in 1992, the Mercury Prize is awarded annually to the best album to be released by a British or Irish act over a predetermined year.

The winner is voted on by a series of artists and industry professionals.

When is the Mercury Prize this year?

The ceremony will take place in Newcastle on Thursday, October 16. This will b the first time the event will take place outside of London.

What time is the Mercury Prize happening in 2025?

The show is expected to get underway at 8pm and coming to an end at 10:15pm.

Anyone who has tickets for the event can enter Newcastle’s Utilita Arena from 6:30pm.

Are tickets still available for the Mercury Prize in Newcastle?

A very small number of tickets remain available at the time of writing. These are located towards the back of the arena although a handful of resale tickets are scattered across other blocks. These can be found through the venue’s website.

Is the Mercury Prize on TV?

BBC Four and BBC iPlayer will broadcast the Awards Show from 9.30pm.

Who is performing at the Mercury Prize this year?

This year marks a return to form from the event. Participants have historically performed a song from their nominated albums although this was cut for 2024.

The full list of performers this year is as follows:

Emma-Jean Thackray

FKA Twigs

Jacob Alon

Joe Webb

Martin Carthy

Pa Salieu

Pulp

Sam Fender

Wolf Alice

The times of each performance have not been announced.

Who else is shortlisted?

In addition to the names above, the other shortlisted acts and albums are:

CMAT - Euro Country

Fontaines DC - Romance

PinkPantheress - Fancy That

How to get to Newcastle’s Utilita Arena and parking

The venue is walkable from Newcastle Central Station and is around a ten minute walk. Buses also stop nearby on Scotswood Road.

There are 600 official car parking places to the rear of the arena which can be reached either by Arena Way or Railway Terrace to the east.

If this car park is full, the arena recommends gig goes use the NCP car park next to the Arena, with its entrance on Redheugh Bridge Road.

The usual fee for events is £8.