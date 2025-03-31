More incredible photos as Newcastle United parade Carabao Cup through city centre

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Published 31st Mar 2025, 11:54 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2025, 12:27 BST

What a weekend that was!

Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets of Newcastle on Saturday as Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United squad paraded the club’s first trophy since 1955.

Taking part in two stages, the afternoon first saw an open top bus parade take the players from St James Park to the Town Moor, where the second half of the event saw the players take to a stage on the city centre green space in front of more fans.

Some amazing photos were taken throughout the day, and these are some more of our favourites.

More photos can be found through our other galleries.

Thousands of fans cheer on the Newcastle United open top bus as it makes its way along Percy Street and heads towards the Town Moor celebration event

Thousands of fans cheer on the Newcastle United open top bus as it makes its way along Percy Street and heads towards the Town Moor celebration event

Thousands of fans cheer on the Newcastle United open top bus as it makes its way along Percy Street and heads towards the Town Moor celebration event

Fans gathered at St James Park from the early morning.

A day to remember

Fans gathered at St James Park from the early morning.

The route saw players head along Percy Street towards the Town Moor.

Percy Street

The route saw players head along Percy Street towards the Town Moor.

Thousands of fans cheer on the Newcastle United open top bus as it leaves St James' Park, passing the giant flag of manager Eddie Howe unfurled from the Sandman hotel

Eddie Howe

Thousands of fans cheer on the Newcastle United open top bus as it leaves St James' Park, passing the giant flag of manager Eddie Howe unfurled from the Sandman hotel

