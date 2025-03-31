More incredible photos as Newcastle United parade Carabao Cup through city centre

Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets of Newcastle on Saturday as Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United squad paraded the club’s first trophy since 1955.

Taking part in two stages, the afternoon first saw an open top bus parade take the players from St James Park to the Town Moor, where the second half of the event saw the players take to a stage on the city centre green space in front of more fans.

Some amazing photos were taken throughout the day, and these are some more of our favourites.

More photos can be found through our other galleries.

1 . Thousands of fans cheer on the Newcastle United open top bus as it makes its way along Percy Street and heads towards the Town Moor celebration event Thousands of fans cheer on the Newcastle United open top bus as it makes its way along Percy Street and heads towards the Town Moor celebration event | North News & Pictures Ltd Photo Sales

2 . A day to remember Fans gathered at St James Park from the early morning. | North News & Pictures Photo Sales

3 . Percy Street The route saw players head along Percy Street towards the Town Moor. | North News & Pictures Ltd Photo Sales