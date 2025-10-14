Murder Before Evensong is set to continue on 5 - but who is in the cast? 🚨📺

Murder Before Evensong will continue on 5 tonight.

Reverend Richard Coles novels have been adapted for the small screen.

But who is in the cast of the mystery series?

Cannon Daniel’s murder investigation is set to continue in just a few hours. Reverend Richard Coles sleuthing priest is on the cast in this new mystery series on 5.

The latest episode is set to be broadcast and the Cannon will face trouble from the Bishop - as well as the marauding press. It promises to be another gripping instalment in the mystery.

But who is in the cast of the 5 show? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Murder Before Evensong on today?

Murder Before Evensong | 5

The mystery series is set to return for its second episode this evening (October 14). The show is being broadcast on Tuesday nights on 5 (formerly Channel 5).

Over in the states, Murder Before Evensong is broadcast on Mondays on Acorn TV - having started on September 29. They are one week ahead of British audiences.

Murder Before Evensong is set to be broadcast on 5 at 9pm this evening. The episode is due to run for an hour and will finish at approximately 10pm.

Unlike ITV or BBC, 5 is not adding the full boxset all at once. Just one episode is adding to its streaming platform per week.

Who is in the cast of Murder Before Evensong?

A crime solving priest is not an unusual occurrence on TV, with Grantchester now preparing its 10th series over on ITV. Cannon Daniel Clement has joined the esteemed tradition of sleuthing religious figures.

The cast includes quite a few recognisable faces - with Harry Potter fans likely to see one particularly familiar one. Murder Before Evensong features the following actors:

Matthew Lewis as Canon Daniel Clement

Amanda Redman as Audrey

Amit Shah as DS Neil Vanloo

Adam James as Bernard De Floures

Meghan Treadway as Honoria De Floures

Alexander Delamain as Alex De Floures

Marion Bailey as Kath

Amanda Hadingue as Dora

Tamzin Outhwaite as Stella Harper

Francis Magee as Edgy

Nina Toussaint-White as Jane Thwaite

Matthew Lewis is best known for playing Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter movies. He was all eight of the films from 2001 to 2012.

He has since been in TV dramas such as Bluestone 42, Death in Paradise, Ripper Street, Happy Valley, and even 5’s own All Creatures Great and Small. Matthew was also in the second series of Avoidance on BBC in 2024.

Crime fans will recognise Amanda Redman from her long stint on BBC’s New Tricks. She played Detective Superintendent Sandra Pullman on the show for a decade.

Amit Shah had a key role in the final season of Happy Valley, in which he played hapless pharmacist Faisal Bhatti. He was also Jas Singh in Mr. Bates vs the Post Office on ITV last year.

The preview for the second episode of Murder Before Evensong, via Radio Times, reads: “Daniel faces trouble from the bishop when Audrey struggles to honour a promise not to speak to the marauding press gathered outside the rectory.

“As the personal threats against him intensify, haunted by Anthony's death, Daniel must help his flock process the shocking murder, while running up against Detective Sergeant Neil Vanloo who disagrees with Daniel's methods.”

