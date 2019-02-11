Brit Award winner Sam Fender to headline big hometown show at Mouth of the Tyne festival

One of Britain's brightest up and coming pop stars, Sam Fender, has been announced as the headliner for this year's Mouth of the Tyne festival.

The 22-year-old from North Shields will play at the 4,000-capacity Tynemouth Priory & Castle on Thursday, July 11, in his biggest headline show to date.

It will follow a UK spring tour which has already sold out, and the release of new single Play God.

Fender Sam will hand-pick a full supporting line-up of his favourite local acts, offering a fantastic showcase of the best new music in the North East.



Tickets go on pre-sale from 9am on Wednesday, February 13, with remaining ones going on general sale from Friday, February 15 at www.samfender.com



The standalone event forms part of the annual Mouth of the Tyne Festival line-up, which has previously played host to performances from the likes of John Cooper Clarke, Laura Marling, Elbow, and The Specials.



Fender’s previously-announced UK dates for 2019 are now fully sold out, including a night at London’s Electric Brixton later this month, and two nights at Shepherd’s Bush Empire in May.

Following a hectic 2018 of touring, signing a record deal, and becoming one of the hottest new names in the industry and beyond, Fender ended the year being awarded his first Brit Award, as the Critics’ Choice for the year ahead.

It was a fantastic and humbling nod for an artist who has spent very few days off the road, and is determined to repay the faith with a supersonic 2019.



In March, he heads to the US for his first US/Canadian live dates with slots at SXSW in Texas, and headline dates in New York, Los Angeles, and Toronto.



Fender is currently in the studio recording his debut album for release later this year through Polydor Records.