Cranberries singer Dolores O' Riordan dies at 46

The Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan has died in London at the age of 46, her publicist has confirmed.

A statement from the publicist said: "Irish and international singer Dolores O'Riordan has died suddenly in London today. She was 46 years old.

"The lead singer with the Irish band The Cranberries was in London for a short recording session. No further details are available at this time.

"Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

As a member of the Cranberries, O' Riordan released six studio albums, enjoying a UK No. 1 with their debut Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can't We?

Their next studio album No Need to Argue gave the band the hit single Zombie and was their best-selling studio album.