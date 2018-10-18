Little Mix announce new arena tour, including TWO North East shows

Pop superstars Little Mix have today announced The LM5 Tour, a massive UK and Ireland arena jaunt for 2019.

It will start in Dublin on October 10, ending in Leeds on November 19, and includes two dates at the Metro Radio Arena on Friday 25 and Saturday 26 October, 2019.

The shows will see Little Mix perform songs from their new album LM5, alongside their greatest hits including Touch, Shout Out to My Ex, Black Magic and Wings.

Since 2011, South Shields singers Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall and their bandmates Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, have not only established themselves as one of British pop’s brightest acts, but as a global pop phenomenon.Little Mix have firmly established their reputation as one of the most phenomenal performers around.

Alongside massive tours of Europe, Australia, Japan and the US, their shows have also been named as the biggest UK arena tours for 2016 and 2017.

This summer they toured stadiums across the UK with the Summer Hits Tour. They were also named the UK’s Most Watched VEVO Artist of 2017.

Little Mix recently announced the release of their fifth album, LM5, which they have spent the last year writing and recording.

It has involved an A-list cast of writers and producers such as Ed Sheeran, Jess Glynne, Camille Purcell, MNEK, Timberland, Loose Change, TMS and RAYE.

The girls say it is their strongest work to date, being "the album we always wanted to make".

Its first single, Woman Like Me, featuring Nicki Minaj, was released last week. The harmony-led, urban, reggae-pop smash immediately hit No.1 on iTunes around the world.

Little Mix are the world’s biggest girl band, after selling more than 45 million records worldwide and notching a total of four UK No.1 singles, four platinum-selling albums and nine platinum-selling singles, surpassing a record previously held by the Spice Girls.

Their last album, Glory Days, is the biggest-selling album by a female group this millennium in the UK, alongside being named the longest-reigning Top 40 album for a girl group ever.

Tickets for the arena shows will go on sale at 9am on Friday, October 26, online or from the booking hotline number 0844 493 6666. There are no venue counter sales for this event.