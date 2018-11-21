Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds announced for This Is Tomorrow festival

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have been confirmed as the first headliner for This is Tomorrow Festival 2019 in Newcastle.

The event - which last year welcomed over 30,000 music fans through its gates at Spillers Wharf to take in performances from the likes of Catfish and The Bottlemen - is back once again, this time taking place at its new home of Exhibition Park on Newcastle’s Town Moor.

Organiers SSD Concerts have said the event, a first of its kind in Exhibition Park, promises to be the biggest yet when it takes place on the late May Bank Holiday Weekend next year.

The festival will open on Friday, May 24 with headliners to be confirmed. On Saturday May 25, the former Oasis star Noel Gallagher and his ever expanding High Flying Birds band will take to the stage promising an array of classics songs from his career that now spans three decades, including his everlasting Oasis songs together with more recent solo work, which includes hits such as If I Had a Gun, AKA... What a Life!, In the Heat of the Moment and Holy Mountain.

The Saturday line-up will also see performances from indie band The Vaccines, Editors, Scottish favourites Glasvegas, RedFaces and will kick off with local lads FEVA with many more acts to be announced.

Steve Davis, said: “The people of the Newcastle and the North East are in for something truly special when This Is Tomorrow lands. It will be futuristic in its vibe and we have many special things planned.

“Last year we started the This is Tomorrow legacy but our long-term plan for the festival means we’re always looking to push the boundaries to improve our overall offering and re-locating to Exhibition Park will be a truly fitting space for an event of this size and calibre.

•Tickets for Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds headlined show are on sale from Friday, November 23 at 10am priced from £49 plus booking fee. The event is for ages 16+. For more information visit: thisistomorrow.co.uk