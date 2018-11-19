Pete Tong set to bring White Isle to the North East in Ibiza Classics tour

Legendary DJ Pete Tong is set to bring a flavour of the White Isle to the North East this week.

Pete brings his Ibiza Classics show, as performed by The Heritage Orchestra conducted by Jules Buckley, to Metro Radio Arena on Thursday, November 22.

The show brings together a fresh set up including an array of special guest singers, including Sinead Harnett, Becky Hill and MysDiggi, and a production with updated visuals.

Celebrating the legacy of dance music, the show re-imagines some of the White Isle’s most iconic records from the past two decades fusing together visual effects and music technology into vibrant orchestral interpretations.

At the helm is the voice of Radio 1’s prestigious dance programming, Pete Tong.

The show’s accompanying album Classic House was released to overwhelming acclaim, and topped Number One in the UK charts becoming the biggest-selling debut of 2016.

Following the huge success of his compilation record, Pete released the follow-up album Ibiza Classics late last year.

Tickets for the Ibiza Classics tour are on sale now and available from www.gigsandtours.com / www.ticketmaster.co.uk / www.ibizaclassics.com.