Rod Stewart announces Newcastle tour date

Rod Stewart has announced extra dates for his 2019 UK summer tour - including a date at Newcastle Arena.

The tour, which now includes a stop at Metro Radio Arena on Tuesday, July 9, is in support of his 30th studio album Blood Red Roses which debuted at number 1.

His Newcastle show marks the first time Rod has played in the city since 2013.

The tour is being promoted by Cuffe and Taylor whose director Peter Taylor said: “We are delighted to be adding the Newcastle date to Rod Stewart Live In Concert. We have presented numerous shows with him over the past five years and this will be our second full tour with him.

“Our last visit to the North East with Rod was in summer 2017 when he played to a capacity crowd at Durham’s Emirates Riverside Stadium so we are looking forward to a great night in Newcastle.

“As his fans know, Rod presents the most amazing shows. He continues to play to huge audiences across the globe and it is an absolute pleasure to once again be taking him across the UK once to reach tens of thousands of people who will have the most incredible night watching him perform live.”

Rod’s 2019 shows promise to be filled with both classics and new hits delivered in his signature style.

•Tickets will go on sale on Friday, November 23 and are available online, from the booking hotline number 0844 493 6666 or from 11am in person from the Metro Radio Arena Box Office.