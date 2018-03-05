Sir Tom Jones to play North East castle concert

Sir Tom Jones has been revealed as the next big name lined up to play Alnwick Castle.

The singer will appear at the historic site as part of his 2018 Stately Home Tour, which will also take him to stunning locations in Greenwich, Suffolk, Berkshire, Hampshire, Warwickshire, and Cambridgeshire.

The Alnwick Castle concert will be on Friday, July 13.

He played the location in August 2015, when the concert had to be abandoned after 50 minutes after a series of power failures.

Tickets for summer's gig on sale at 9am on Friday via www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

A spokesman for the organisers Cuffe and Taylor said: "Tom Jones joins a sensational line-up of live music at Alnwick Castle in 2018 which includes concerts by British pop icons Madness, uber-cool disco legend Nile Rodgers and his band CHIC, and the world’s most successful classical crossover group Il Divo."

The dates for those concerts are:

*July 11 – Nile Rodgers and CHIC

*July 13 – Tom Jones

*July 14 – Madness

*July 15 – Il Divo

The spokesman added: "With a career that has seen him sell in excess of 100 million records, Tom Jones has won countless accolades including a BRIT Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music and a Silver Clef Award for Lifetime Achievement.

"Knighted by Her Majesty The Queen in 2006, the global star has amassed 36 top 40 UK hits.

"Fans attending the concerts are assured of a fantastic night as Tom and his band present a stunning set-list built from a career that traverses all eras and genres of popular music.

"Both Tom’s UK tour and the Alnwick Castle concert series are presented by live music promoters Cuffe and Taylor, who are part Live Nation – the world’s largest live music company."

Director Peter Taylor said: “Tom is a true music legend and I’m delighted we are once again working with him in 2018. His shows are incredible and the crowds absolutely adore him.

“This tour will be an amazing series of concerts, in some of the most magnificent and beautiful locations, and we are delighted we have been able to include a date at Alnwick Castle. It is a truly stunning location and this will be a truly special night.”