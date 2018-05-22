Sting’s Bank Holiday performance of The Last Ship cancelled

A Bank Holiday performance of Sting’s musical has been cancelled.

The Last Ship, based on the singer’s childhood growing up in Newcastle, was due to be performed at Spillers Wharf in Newcastle on Monday, featuring a cameo from Sting himself.

The promoter SSD Concerts and the production team, Karl Sydow and Kathryn Schenker with Northern Stage, are at odds for the reason of the cancellation.

This is Tomorrow Festival, promoted by SSD Concerts, featuring Catfish and the Bottlemen this Friday and Hollywood’s Thirty Seconds from Mars on Saturday will go ahead as planned.

The critically-acclaimed UK and Ireland tour of The Last Ship is running until July 7, where it will finish at The Lowry, Salford, with dates in Dublin, Edinburgh, Glasgow and York before then.

People with tickets for Monday’s performance of Last Ship Live are advised go back to their point of purchase for a refund.