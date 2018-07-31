The Orb play North East date for new album No Sounds Are Out Of Bounds

Godfathers of the Ambient House scene, The Orb, will play Newcastle Riverside on Saturday, October 13 in support of their new album No Sounds Are Out Of Bounds.

The North East date and new album are part of the techno pioneers’ 30th anniversary celebrations this year.

Mainman Dr Alex Patterson and his cohorts pretty much invented the genre with the release of their classic Adventures Beyond The Ultraworld album in the early 90s, including the unforgettable Little Fluffy Clouds.

And the new album is arguably their best work since, with instant classic tracks like The End Is The End, Wolfbane, featuring original members Youth and Easy on The Onions with bass legend Jah Wobble.

Lots of other collaborators pop up to make this an excellent collection which should sound great played live in Newcastle this autumn.

Tickets are on sale now and the album is available on Cooking Vinyl.