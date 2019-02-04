New film on Women’s Banner Group set to feature in International Women’s Day celebration

A special International Women’s Day celebration will feature the premiere of a new film about the Durham miners' Women’s Banner Group.

The event at Redhills: Durham Miners Hall will include the first chance to see With Whole Heart Cometh Hope.

The new documentary by Amber Films tells the story of the Women’s Banner Group (WBG), created to celebrate the achievements of women.

The film follows the progress of the group, which involves people from all over County Durham, from the start of the project to last year’s Durham Miners’ Gala, when the banner was processed through the streets of the city.

Laura Daly, WBG chair, said: “The film is a great way to mark all we achieved together, and we are looking forward to sharing it with everyone involved, and with the wider public.

“We’re sure this will be an empowering and inspiring evening and we hope as many people as possible join us at Redhills to celebrate International Women’s Day.”

The screening will be held in the Pitman’s Parliament at Redhills, the home of the Durham Miners’ Association (DMA). The DMA recently launched The Redhills Appeal to renew its historic home as a centre for education, culture, and heritage.

Ross Forbes, DMA programme director, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming the Women’s Banner Group to Redhills to mark International Women’s Day, and are proud that we will help celebrate the immense contribution and achievements of the women or our communities and our movement.

“The event is in keeping with the aims of The Redhills Appeal – to return the miners’ hall to the people, and to provide our communities with a place of their own.”

After marching at last year’s Gala with a patchwork banner, the WBG are fundraising for a traditional painted silk banner to parade at this year’s Big Meeting, on Saturday July 13.

The event takes place at Redhills: Durham Miners Hall, Flass Street, Durham on Friday, March 8, at 7pm. The evening will also include a Q&A with filmmakers and members of the WBG, guest speakers and a licensed bar.

The event is free, but voluntary donations would be welcome. Any money raised will be divided equally between the Women’s Banner Group and The Redhills Appeal.

To register for free tickets, go to buytickets.at/redhillsdurham

For more information about the Women’s Banner Group, email: womensbannergroup@gmail.com

For more information about Redhills, email admin@redhillsdurham.org, or call 0191 3868413.