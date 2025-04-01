Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United’s astonishing trophy parade has given the city’s economy a multi-million pound boost.

Hundreds of thousands of Geordies packed out the streets of Newcastle city centre and the Town Moor on Saturday for a historic party to celebrate the Magpies’ Carabao Cup win.

The remarkable scenes of 300,000 jubilant supporters braving the cold for hours on end to welcome Eddie Howe and his trophy-winning team will live long in the memory of anyone who witnessed them.

But the huge festivities, which have been compared to a Glastonbury-size event being put together at less than a fortnight’s notice, also offered a shot in the arm for many city businesses who reported “record-breaking” trade.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service understands that Tyneside officials believe the parade day was worth at least £6 million to the local economy – and that figure is considered to be a very conservative estimate, with the full impact being assessed in greater detail this week.

Footfall on the main shopping destination of Northumberland Street alone was up 37% compared to a year ago – and it was not even part of the bus parade route.

Stephen Patterson, chief executive of the NE1 Ltd business improvement district company, said: “What a day, what a city, what a team – and what exceptional fans! Saturday’s celebrations were immense. Newcastle put on a carnival that rivalled Rio.

“It is estimated that the parade attracted 150,000 people, with 150,000 attending the celebrations on the Town Moor. Early feedback from city centre businesses has been resoundingly positive, with some reporting record-breaking trade. Footfall on Northumberland Street, which wasn’t even part of the parade route, was 37% up year-on-year. Perhaps unsurprisingly, businesses closest to the parade route and the Town Moor and bars and hospitality businesses selling food on the go reported the strongest figures.

“Beyond the immediate economic impact of the day itself, the event showcased Newcastle internationally. Global audiences witnessed the carnival-like celebrations, the passion, and support the club enjoys. What price can we put on such positive images being beamed around the world? To pull together such a huge event in such a short space of time is a testament to the club, the city, and the fans. It was a day to remember and one we should all be proud of.”

Newcastle City Council leader Karen Kilgour said she was “bursting with pride because we showed the entire world what us Geordies are all about”.

She was also full of praise for the teams tasked with clearing up the city and the moor after Saturday’s festivities, with around 10 tonnes of waste removed.

Coun Kilgour said: “These are memories that will stay with families for years and years. I want to thank everyone who attended, who were patient as we tried to get you all home and who helped make this occasion everything we dreamed it would be.

“I want to say thank you to all those who made it possible. To the council workers who have put on an event equivalent to Glastonbury in less than two weeks, I salute you.

“Thank you to our partners across the city, particularly the police and transport providers, who have been under immense pressure for this to run smoothly. And thank you to the club. For putting on an event that will cement itself in our city’s history and for working hand in hand with ourselves and agencies across the city.

“I was honoured to speak on the Town Moor stage and to see the joy on people’s faces was incredible. It took me back two weeks to when I watched on from the Wembley terraces to see Eddie and the team get the win.

“But I am equally proud to witness the council clean up teams who worked quickly to leave our city sparkling and remove ten tonnes of waste.

“This is what we are about. One club, one city. United in front of a global audience who will all be wishing they could be a part of what is happening here in Newcastle.”

North East Mayor, Kim McGuinness, said: “What an absolutely amazing weekend of celebration – I could not be more proud of the North East. The parade and event on the Town Moor showed the rest of the country that we truly have the most passionate, dedicated fan base going and that we definitely don’t do quiet!

“I was privileged to welcome thousands of supporters at the Town Moor celebration, and it was a moment I will cherish forever. I want to thank the people of the North East for being so amazing this weekend and showing your support. This moment will live on in the hearts and minds of local people and what an amazing memory it is.

“My huge thanks to everyone who worked so hard behind the scenes to pull this event together and keep everyone safe. The celebration was great for our region and for our local economy, and it’s been so inspiring to see what we can achieve together.”

