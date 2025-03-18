Newcastle United tease Carabao Cup celebration with 'we don't do quiet' message

Newcastle United have teased the chance of a major city centre celebration following their Carabao Cup win.

Goals from Dan Burn and Alexander Isak gave Newcastle United fans their first chance to celebrate major silverware since the 1955 FA Cup Final, and nwo there are hopes for continued celebrations across the city.

Supporters packed bars, venues and open spaces at fan zones across the city to watch the game, which saw Eddie Howe’s squad beat a underwhelming Liverpool side 2-1.

The Newcastle United squad following their historic Carabao Cup winning triumph over Liverpool. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

It was initially thought that celebrations may need to be paused until the end of the season as international breaks and warm weather training camps take over the Premier League club’s calendar for the next few days.

Eddie Howe is taking his the members of his squad who were not called up to their respective nations to a Middle East training camp for the days following the instantly iconic Wembley win.

However, fans’ clamour for a major event to celebrate the League Cup victory may come to fruition. A post was shared to Newcastle United’s official social media accounts on Monday evening with the caption “Busy?”

The image showed Eddie Howe with the trophy at Wembley Stadium with the text ‘save the date. March 29 2025.’

This date coincides with Newcastle United’s first Saturday Newcastle’s full squad will be back in the North East following the international break.

Before the post, a Newcastle City Council spokesperson said: “Newcastle United’s win at Wembley was a fantastic result for the club, the city, and the fans worldwide.

“We appreciate supporters can’t wait to celebrate this historic occasion, so we continue to liaise with the club while they draw up plans to mark this magnificent achievement. We stand ready to support and advise them in any way.”

It is not yet known what the event will be. It will fall four days before Newcastle’s next game - their first fixture following the final - on Wednesday, April 2 at home to Brentford.