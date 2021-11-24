Nightclub Dusk will return for the one-off event when Jade Thirwall’s venue Industry is transformed to replicate the former South Shields venue.

Dusk closed in 2015 after years as one of South Shields’ most popular nightclubs.

The reunion is the idea of former Dusk manager Ross Campbell, 32 who is now manager at Industry and its sister bar Arbeia, and former assistant manager Raju Choudhury, 29.

Speaking about the planned reunion, Ross said: “Dusk holds a very special place in my heart. I learned my trade there and it helped me cut my teeth in the nightclub industry. It was a real feel good nightclub which everyone enjoyed.

“Jade used to love Dusk and would be there whenever she was back home.

“I knew Jade from the club and that’s how I ended up working at Industry and Arbeia. I put the idea to her and she said she can’t wait for it!”

Ross was Manager at Dusk for two years when it was one of the most popular venues is South Shields and is hopeful the night will help bring back some old memories,

He added: “People aren't going out in South Shields as much as they used to so we wanted an idea which will reinvigorate people and remind them of good times.”

The night will aim to recapture the feel of the former club and will feature original Dusk DJ’s, cocktail menu and drink offers as well as lazers, a Co2 cannon and confetti bombs.

Raju Choudhury added: “We got together and arranged this night to give people a fun night and get some old faces back together.

“Dusk used to be the go to place. It’ll be nice to see all the old faces that haven’t been out in years.”

The Dusk reunion night will be held on Friday December 3 at Industry and tickets are available via fixr.co/event/310646770 .

The event will be held in Industry, owned by Little Mix star Jade Thirwall