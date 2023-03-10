New management of Lambton Arms hope to bring ‘cosy, traditional pub’ back to life

A popular South Shields pub has recently reopened under new management.

Derek Bellis, aged 49 has over 20 years experience in the bar industry, and has taken on the Lambton Arms in the hopes of bringing it back to life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derek’s extensive experience includes previously managing The Beacon which was located in Lawe Top, and has worked within The Stags Head on Fowler Street.

Lambton Arms

Most Popular

Derek’s hope for the Lambton Arms is to focus on providing a cosy, traditional and welcome atmosphere to the people of South Shields.

He said: “We want to make it a more traditional pub, as there are not many in South Shields at the moment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also explained that he is wanting to keep the original features of the pub, including the cosy log fire, saying: “It’s a beautiful old pub.”

After re-opening on Monday, March 6, Derek explained that they had “a very good first night”, with a darts team already frequenting the pub.

Derek further explained that the Lambton Arms will have real ales, and have had discussions and support from Campaign For Real Ale (CAMRA).

They also hope to hold regular coffee mornings, and Derek explained that having a space for the local community to feel relaxed and chat is what is most important.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derek is friends with the new manager of the neighbouring pub, the Mechanics Arms and is sure they will help each other out. Derek has also received support from the management of The Marine, The Beehive, The Maltings and The Cask Lounge.