North East businesses successful at VisitEngland Awards for Excellence

A series of North East destinations have been successful in the VisitEngland Awards for Excellence.

The awards, which were announced on the evening of Wednesday, June 4, saw winners crowned across 17 categories ranging from ‘New Tourism Business of the Year’ and ‘Pub of the Year’ to ‘Business Events Venue of the Year’ and ‘Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year’.

Each category saw bronze, silver and gold winners crowned.

A series of North East businesses were given awards, the first went to the newly renamed Glasshouse in Gateshead. The music and arts centre, which used to be called The Sage, picked up the bronze award for the Business Events Venue of the Year while first place went to Keele University Events site.

The Glasshouse has hosted touring acts from across the globe across its two live music venues and is also home to the Royal Northern Sinfonia. Its main room has a capacity of 1,640 while its second venue has a capacity of 600.

Caitlin Brown of The Escape Key escape rooms in Newcastle was also praised, winning the silver award in the Unsung Hero Award. The space can be found on St Andrew’s Street in the centre of Newcastle.

Small Hotel Of The Year’s silver award went to Seaham Hall. The County Durham site is hugely popular and is also home to the on-site Serenity Spa.

The only North East site coming away from the night with a gold award was Ad Gefrin Anglo-Saxon Museum and Whisky Distillery just outside of Wooler in Northumberland. The site took the top spot in the New Tourism Business of the Year category.

Staying in Northumberland, Battlesteads Hotel and Restaurant won the bronze award in the Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award category.

