North East firework displays taking place on November 5 in 2025

The big day is nearly here!

With November 5 falling in the middle of the week this year, some displays across the North East have already taken place.

However, a series of events across the region will still take place on the traditional day.

We've rounded up the free Bonfire Night events happening in the region on November 5. | Getty Images

If you are looking for a display to watch this year, take a look below.

Ashbrooke Sports Club, Sunderland

Taking place on the big night itself, Ashbrooke Fireworks promises to be one of the best displays across the region.

The spectacular was brought back to the Sports Ground by Red Sky Foundation.

Expect an evening filled with funfair rides, live entertainment & DJ sets, street food vendors and of course a huge firework display at 8pm.

Tickets are £7.50 or £25 for VIP. Under 2s go free. Tickets available here.

Sunderland Live Arena, Houghton

The former Rainton Meadows Arena hosts a couple of nights of fireworks and bonfire displays. The first took place on Sunday, November 2 with the second coming on the big night itself.

Tickets are £6 per person from Skiddle.

Blue Flames Sporting Club , WHitley Bay

Over in Benton, this display is promising a fun filled evening as the event returns for another year.

Gates open at 5:30pm with entertainment for all the family running until the display, which is scheduled to take place at 7pm.

No on site parking is available, although the site is close to Benton and Four Lane Ends Metro stations.

Tickets are available through the event’s website.

Hardwick Hall, Sedgefield

Returning again this year, the site’s Fireworks Extravaganza will take place on Wednesday night with a bonfire, fairground rides and street food on offer as well as the main display.

Tickets are available through the event’s website with doors opening at 4:30 and the show coming to an end at 8:30pm.

The Big Blaze, Lintz Farm

With Psycho Path now over, the same fields are set to be used for a huge display on Wednesday night.

A bonfire and fireworks will be on offer as well as indoor and outdoor entertainment, fairground rides, fire and angle grinding shows and plenty of street food options.

Final release tickets are available through the Fatsoma ticketing service.